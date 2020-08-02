Covid-19 Updates: Coronavirus infection crossed 18 million globally

The total number of coronavirus infection has crossed 18 million globally. The total number of coronavirus cases stood at 18,023,357. The death toll has reached at 688,939. The total recoveries rose to 11,332,014.

Till now coronavirus infections have been reported in more than 210 countries . The infection was first reported in December 2019 in Wuhan, China. The World Health Organisation referred to it as a pandemic on March 11, 2020.

The US, the hardest-hit country in the world, has now tallied more than 4.6 million cases and 154,319 deaths. Mexico overtook Britain to become the third hardest hit country in virus deaths – after Brazil and the United States – with more than 46,600 fatal cases.