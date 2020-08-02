Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate in India reaches at 65.43

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has improved in the country. The union ministry of Health and Family Welfare has reported that a record 51,255 recoveries have been registered in the country in the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of recoveries in a single day since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country. The recovery rate has improved to 65.43%. The case fatality rate has further declined to 2.13%.

Till now a total of 11,45,629 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country . 54,735 new cases of Coronavirus have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 17,50,723. Presently, the total number of active Corona cases in the country is 5,67,730. In a single day, 853 deaths have also been reported taking the nationwide toll to 37,364.

A total of 4,63,172 tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours. Overall, 1,98,21,831 tests have been conducted in the country so far.