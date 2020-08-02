DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Covid-19 Updates:Union Home Minister Amit Shah tests positive for COVID-19

Aug 2, 2020, 04:54 pm IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has tested positive for Covid-19. The Union Home Minister has been admitted to hospital. Amit Shah himself informed this. He took to his Twitter to inform this.  He said he is getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors. Taking to twitter, Shah asked people who came in contact with him to self-isolate.

 

 

