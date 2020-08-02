Covid negative result from government approved labs sufficient to fly to UAE

Passengers arriving from the countries where there are no UAE-approved laboratories available can conduct their Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Covid-19 test at any government-accredited laboratory in their country of departure, major UAE carriers and other airlines operating in the UAE have announced.

Major airlines including-Emirates Airlines, Etihad Airways and Air India Express are among the airlines that announced a reform in the earlier ruling.

Earlier, the UAE had announced all returning residents, visit visa holders and tourists must carry a PCR-negative test result from a Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship (ICA) approved laboratory in partnership with the Pure Health network of laboratories.

According to the airlines, in case a UAE-approved laboratory is not in the country of departure, residents and tourists can procure a test result from any government accredited laboratory in their home country. “All .passengers arriving in Dubai from any destination, including passengers connecting in Dubai, must have a negative Covid-19 test certificate to be accepted on the flight. The test must be taken a maximum of 96 hours before departure. This excludes children under the age of 12 and passengers who have a moderate or severe disability.” said Emirates in a statement