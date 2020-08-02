GST collection slipped down in July

The revenue from the s Goods and Services Tax (GST) in the month of July 2020 reached at Rs 87,422 crore. This was low when compared to Rs 1,02,082 crore in July 2019.

July’s GST collections included CGST at Rs 16,147 crore, SGST at Rs 21,418 crore, IGST was reported to be Rs 42,592 crore (including Rs 20,324 crore collected on import of goods), while Cess was Rs 7,265 crore (including Rs 807 crore collected on import of goods).

The government has also settled Rs 23,320 crore to CGST and Rs 18,838 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement.

Total revenue earned by the Central and State Governments after regular settlement in the month of July 2020 stands at Rs 39,467 crore for CGST and Rs 40,256 crore for the SGST. The revenues for the month are 86% of the GST revenues in the same month in 2019.

During July, the revenues from import of goods were 84% and the revenues from the domestic transaction (including import of services) were 96% of the revenues from these sources during July 2019.