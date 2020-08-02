India-China Commanders meet today, as China refuses to withdraw from Depsang and Pangong

India and China will hold Major level military talks today as the situation along the LAC remain tensed.Chinese army has highly fortified the plains of Depsang and Pangong in Eastern Ladakh showing no signs of withdrawal.

The army is left to its own with a flaccid diplomatic backing as Chinese troops continue to increase deployments along the length of LAC upto Arunachal Pradesh.

14 Corps Commander Lt.General Harinder Singh and Major General South Xinjiang Liu Lin are expected to hold talks on Sunday as opposed to China’s continued “intransigence” on ground.