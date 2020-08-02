“India’s democracy is damaged”: Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi attacks union government over Mehbooba Mufti’ detention

Former AICC President and Congress MP from Wayanad has came down heavily on union government over the detention of former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti. The Congress leader said that “it’s high time she is released”.

“India’s democracy is damaged when GOI illegally detains political leaders. It’s high time Mehbooba Mufti is released”, tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

The detention of Mufti, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was extended by three months on Saturday. The 61-year-old has been in detention under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) since August last year.

Earlier, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram had also criticized the union government over extension of PDP leader’s detention and said it is an “abuse of law” and “assault” on the constitutional rights of every citizen of the country.

“The extension of the detention of Ms Mehbooba Mufti under PSA is an abuse of law and an assault on the Constitutional rights guaranteed to every citizen,” he tweeted.