Islamists and liberals wish death upon union home minister Amit Shah after he tested Covid-19 positive

Islamists and liberals had wished the Union Home Minister death after he was tested positive for Covid-19. The radical Islamists and liberals has took to their social, media accounts for this. Union Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for coronavirus infection on Sunday.

The Islamists rushed on social media platforms to not only mock Amit Shah and express their happiness but also to wish death upon him.

One Shokat Ali referred to the Ram Mandir as ‘tabela’ (stable) and wished death upon Shah. Another user celebrated that the news of Amit Shah testing positive for the coronavirus to claim that this was her ‘Eid’ moment. Another user dragged in Baba Ramdev’s immunity boosting kit ‘Coronil’ to joke about Amit Shah’s health and suggested that the Union Home Minister should use it to get cured from the infection.