Nepal to send its controversial new map to UN

Nepal is set to send its Parliament approved new political map,which shows some parts of India as its own to UN and Google.The move is considered to seek international recognition to its decision.

The 3 territories of dispute with India-Limpiyadhura,Lipulekh and Kalapani are with in Nepal territory as per the new map.“We are soon delivering the revised map incorporating Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura to the international community,” Nepal’s Minister for Land Management Padma Aryal was quoted as saying in a report Saturday by myRepublica, a Nepalese news portal.

How ever it is UNs general policy to steer away from territorial claims of nations in the form of maps presented by countries.India has also conveyed to Nepal that its “artificial enlargement” of its territories by drawing a fresh map is a violation of understanding to hold talks on disputed boundary issues.Nepal however maintains that it is India who encroached over its territory with a ‘new Indian map‘ which breaches the spirit of Article 5 of Sugauli treaty 1816.

Around 4000 copies of the map with English text is already printed and will be distributed to international community by mid-August.Nepal irked India with its new map after India opened a new road to Kailas-Manasarovar in China which runs through Lipulekh.