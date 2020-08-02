Union government to bring back Sikhs from Afghanistan

The Union government has decided to bring back more Sikh people from Afghanistan who face security threat and religious persecution there.

The government is preparing to bring back around 700 more Sikhs . These Sikhs will be brought back in several batches. After the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was passed, the first batch of 11 Sikhs reached India on 26 July.

The first batch of the Sikh families is living in a gurdwara in Delhi. The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee is looking into the living arrangements for them.

Many members of the Sikh community are currently seeking refuge in the Kabul Gurudwara after fearing for their safety. The targeting of the community though has continued after a Sikh man was abducted in June while he was going to a Gurudwara to perform sewa. He was subsequently rescued from the Haqqani network by Afghani forces.