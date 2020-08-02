UP minister for Technical education Kamal Rani Varun dies of Covid-19

Uttar Pradesh minister for Technical education Kamal Rani Varun,died due to complexities of Covid-19 in Lucknow this morning. She was 62.The minister died at 9:30 AM at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, the government said in a statement. Kamal Rani Varun, is the first minister in Uttar Pradesh to die after contracting coronavirus.

She was admitted to hospital on July 18 after she was tested Covid positive

“She had comorbidities in the form of diabetes mellitus, hypertension, and hypothyroidism. She had bilateral pneumonia at admission and was shifted to ICU on the day of admission itself because of high oxygen requirement.,” Dr RK Dhiman, Director SGPGI, Lucknow, said.

President Ram Nath Kovind, in his condolence message, said that Kamal Rani Varun was well respected for serving people at the grassroots.