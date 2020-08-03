Congress leader Rahul Gandhi takes a swipe at PM Modi over rising COVID-19 cases

New Delhi :Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latter’s remarks in the past that right decisions at the right time had ensured India to be better off than other nations on the COVID-19 graph.

Tweeting a table citing India leading a group of 10 nations with the highest daily new cases, Rahul Gandhi said: “The right decisions at the right time means India is better off than other countries: PM.”

“The right decisions at the right time means India is better off than other countries.” PM pic.twitter.com/ckFWi7Aztq — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 3, 2020

The table shows India leading the chart with 52,972 new cases in the past 24 hours, followed by the US at 47,511 and Brazil at 25,800.

The cumulative COVID-19 cases in India are now over 18 lakh.

The US has the highest COVID-19 load in the world at 45,82,876 followed by Brazil at 27,07,877 and India at 18,03,695.