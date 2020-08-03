Coronavirus : Chief Minister tests positive for COVID-19 again

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday tested positive for coronavirus yet again, entering the tenth day of his admission to the hospital.

Officials of the Chirayu Medical College and Hospital in Bhopal, where the chief minister is admitted said that his condition was stable and has been meeting all his medical parameters.

MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra confirmed the development to reporters and said the CM will stay in the hospital for now and added that the state cabinet meeting scheduled for Tuesday would be a virtual one.