Coronavirus : CPI(M) politburo member tests positive for COVID19

Kolkata : CPIM politburo member Mohammed Salim has tested positive for COVID-19. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata. Sources said he is stable. He was suffering from breathing distress and had some other minor symptoms of COVID-19.

Another senior CPIM leader Shyamal Chakraborty has also tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently admitted to a hospital in north Kolkata . His condition was also stated to be stable. Another senior leader of the party, former minister Ashok Bhattacharya, had tested COVID-19 positive several weeks back, and has been cured and discharged. Bhattacharya lives in Siliguri.