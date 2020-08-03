Coronavirus : Film director Teja tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi: Telugu filmmaker Teja has tested positive for novel Coronavirus, according to media reports. Teja, who debuted as cinematographer with Ram Gopal Varma’s ‘Raat’, is currently observing home quarantine and taking all the necessary precautions. The ‘Hora Hari’ director is the second Telugu filmmaker, who tested positive for COVID-19. Last week, SS Rajamouli took to social media to inform his fans that he and his family had tested positive for the virus.

On the professional front, Teja last directed the movie ‘Sita’, which released in 2019. The romantic comedy starred Kajal Aggarwal, Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Sonu Sood.

After working as a cinematographer in several films, Teja made his directorial debut with ‘Chitram’ in 2000. The Telugu film starring Uday Kiran and Reema Sen became a sensational hit at the box office.

Teja has also worked as a cinematographer for Hindi films like ‘Tere Mere Sapne’, ‘Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain’ and ‘Raja Hindustani’.