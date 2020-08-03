Coronavirus : Health ministry issues new guidelines for international passengers

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health & Welfare Organisation on Sunday (August 2) issued fresh guidelines for international travellers who were arriving in India. The revised guidelines will come into effect from August 8.

Under the new guidelines, all travellers should submit a self-declaration form on the online portal (www.newdelhiairport.in) at least 72 hours before the scheduled travel.

In its statement, the health ministry said: “They should also give an undertaking on the portal that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days i.e. 7 days paid institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by 7 days isolation at home with self-monitoring of health.”

Only for a few exceptional reasons/ cases of human distress like pregnancy, death in the family, serious illness, and parent(s) with children of the age of 10 years or below, home quarantine may be permitted for 14 days.

“If they wish to seek such exemption, they shall apply to the online portal (www.newdelhiairport.in) at least 72 hours before boarding. The decision taken by the government as communicated on the online portal will be final,” the order stated.

Travellers may also seek exemption from institutional quarantine by submitting a negative RTPCR test report on arrival. However, This test should have been conducted within 96 hours prior to undertaking the journey. The test report should be uploaded on the portal for consideration.

All passengers also need to submit a declaration with respect to the authenticity of the report and will be liable for a criminal prosecution, if found otherwise. The test report could also be produced upon arrival at the point of entry airport in India.

On arrival, passengers have to go through thermal screening in India, if passenger tests positive, he or she shall be assessed clinically.

“The passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated and taken to medical facility as per health protocol. Post thermal screening, the passengers who have been exempted from institutional quarantine (decision as indicated on the online portal in advance) will show the same to the respective State Counters on their cell phones/other modes before being allowed home quarantine for 14 days.”

Other passengers shall be taken to suitable institutional quarantine facilities, to be arranged by the respective State/ UT Governments. These passengers shall be kept under institutional quarantine for a minimum period of 7 days. And, shall be clinically assessed under these points:

If they are assessed as asymptomatic/pre-symptomatic/ very mild cases, they will be allowed home isolation or isolated in the COVID Care Centre (both public & private facilities) as appropriate.

Those having mild/ moderate/ severe symptoms will be admitted to dedicated COVID Health facilities and managed accordingly. If found negative, they shall be