Coronavirus : India’ s COVID19 tests cross 2 crore mark

New Delhi : India has carried out over two crore tests for detection of COVID-19 pursuant to the key strategy of “test aggressively, track efficiently and isolate and treat promptly”, the government said on Monday, hailing the milestone as a “landmark achievement”.

A cumulative total of 2,02,02,858 samples have been tested up to August 2 with 3,81,027 samples being tested on Sunday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data.

With 3,81,027 samples tested in the past 24 hours, the number of Test Per Million (TPM) has increased to 14,640, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

While the country’s TPM has demonstrated a steady upward trend indicating the growing testing network, the 24 states and the Union Territories have reported higher testing per million than the national average.