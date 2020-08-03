Coronavirus : Six staff members at CM office test positive for COVID19

Bengaluru: Six staff members working in the office of the Karnataka Chief Minister have tested positive for coronavirus a day after BS Yediyurappa tested positive for the disease. Mr Yediyurappa was hospitalised late last evening. In a brief post on Twitter, Mr Yediyurappa said that he was fine but had been hospitalised on the advice of doctors.

Mr Yediyurappa’s daughter Padmavathi has also tested positive, while his son, Vijayendra, has tested negative.

“I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine,” the tweet of the 77-year-old Chief Minister read.

“I got to know around 8.30 or 9 pm last night that I was Coronavirus positive. I came to the hospital immediately to take treatment. The doctors examined me last night and this morning and said, ‘There is no problem. You should be discharged soon’,” the Chief Minister said this morning.

He added that he has been in touch with officials “to make sure that work is not affected”.

“Nobody should be worried. I will recover quickly and get back to work. May your blessings and support always be with me. Please make sure you wear a mask. That is the only way to escape this virus,” he added.