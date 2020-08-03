Coronavirus : UAE’s Covid recovery rate rises to 90 %

Dubai : UAE reported that it has a 90 per cent COVID-19 recovery rate, on Monday.

Abdul Rahman Bin Mohammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, made the announcement during a press briefing.

He also announced that 5 million tests were undertaken across the country. This has led to the quick diagnosis of coronavirus and supportive care, leading to the successful recovery of patients.

The total number of cases detected in the UAE are 61,163; the recoveries stand at 54,863.