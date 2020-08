Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s daughter has tested positive for coronavirus. The news came just a day after BS Yediyurappa’s Covid-19 test result came positive. His daughter has been admitted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru.

BS Yediyurappa was earlier admitted to the same hospital for observation after he tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. At present, he is clinically stable and is being monitored closely by doctors at Manipal Hospital.