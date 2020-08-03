Covid-19 Updates:52,972 new coronavirus cases reported in India

In the last 24 hours 52,972 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in the country. The ministry of health and family welfare also reported 771 deaths and 40,574 recoveries.

With this the total coronavirus infection in India has rised to 1,803,695.The death toll stands at 38,135 and the total recoveries at 1,186,203. The recovery rate has improved to 65.76%. There are 579,972 actives Covid-19 cases under medical supervision.

The case fatality ratio (CFR) is at 2.12% and the doubling rate of cases or the number of days it takes for infections to double across the country is 21.2 days as of Sunday night.