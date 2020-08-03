Forex Market: Indian rupee slips against UAE dirham, US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency, the Indian rupee has slipped down against the US dollar and UAE dirham. As per the market experts, sustained foreign fund outflow, strong dollar, muted domestic equities and rising COVID-19 cases has weighed upon the Indian currency.

At the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened on a weak note at 74.91. And then slipped down by

12 paise to 74.93 per dollar . On Friday, the Indian rupee has settled at 74.81 against the US dollar. The Indian rupee is trading at 20.44 against the UAE dirham.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.08% to 93.42.