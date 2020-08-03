The former Pope Benedict XVI is seriously ill claimed international media. As per reports, Pope Benedict XVI fell ill after he came back from visiting his brother in Germany, who is also unwell. Pope Benedict XVI is aged 93.

As per reports, the former Pope is now so unwell “his voice is barely audible” and has become frail and “can barely speak. Benedict is suffering from erysipelas of the face, a virus that causes a facial rash and episodes of severe pain .

Pope Benedict XVI, born Joseph Aloisius Ratzinger, was born in Bavaria and was ordained as a priest in 1951.He resigned in 2013, saying he had a “lack of strength of mind and body” due to his age. He was 85 years old. He was the first Pope to resign since 1415, and the first to do so by choice since 1294.