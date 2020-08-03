“I am proud to have such a brother” : Priyanka Gandhi writes touching note for Rahul Gandhi

AICC general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has wrote a touching note for her brother Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on the occasion of ‘RakshaBandhan’.

“I have learned love, truth and patience from my brother while living together in every happiness and sorrow. I am proud to have such a brother. Heartiest greetings to all the countrymen for the holy festival #Rakshabandhan. #RakshaBandhan,” Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.