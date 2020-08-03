“Informed Mumbai police in February my son’s life in danger” ; Sushant Singh Rajput’s father shares video

New Delhi: Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh shared a self-made video and said that he alerted Bandra Police on February 25 that his son’s life was in danger. Singh accused the Mumbai Police of not taking any action in Sushant’s case against the people he mentioned in his complaint. He said that he filed an FIR in Patna after Mumbai Police didn’t act even 40 days after the ‘Dil Bechara’ actor’s death.

KK Singh alleged that the prime accused in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has been on the run. He urged the people to support Bihar Police in the investigation and thanked Bihar government for ‘supporting the truth’.

“I informed Bandra Police on February 25 that my son’s life is in danger. However, they didn’t take any action. When Sushant died on June 14, I asked the police to act against the people mentioned in my February 25 complaint. They didn’t take any action even 40 days after his death. I went to Patna and filed an FIR. Patna Police immediately acted in the case. The prime accused in the case, is on the loose. I would request everyone to help Patna Police,” KK Singh said.

KK Singh lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five other people under various sections of the IPC including abetment to suicide at Patna’s Rajiv Nagar Police station. He accused Rhea of threatening his son and keeping him away from his family. A four-member team from Bihar Police reached Mumbai last week to investigate the case.

In his five-page long FIR, Singh alleged that Rs 15 crores were transferred from Sushant’s bank account to other accounts which were not related to the ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actor.