“ Keeping under house arrest is undemocratic and unconstitutional,”: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacks union government

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has coame down heavily on the union government over the extension of detention of former Chief Minister of Jammu and kashmir Mehbooba Mufti. The Congress leader demanded the release Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti.

“The BJP government is making the detention of leaders its weapon to shy away from dialogue, the strongest style of democracy. Keeping under house arrest is undemocratic and unconstitutional. She should be released,”Said Priyanka Gandhi.

On Friday, the Jammu and Kashmir administration extended Mufti’s detention. Mufti has been held under the Public Safety Act (PSA). She was been in detention from August 5 last year.