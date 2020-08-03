Man finds lizard in sambar at Saravana bhavan restaurant : Watch Video

New Delhi : A man who went to dine at one of Delhi’s top south Indian restaurants – Saravana Bhavan, was shocked to find a dead lizard in his bowl of sambar.

Pankaj Agarwal had come to dine at the restaurant in Connaught Place with his friends from Delhi’s Fatehpuri.

He video recorded the incident in which the dead lizard could be seen in the food and the other half of it was missing.

In the video, which has now gone viral, Pankaj could be seen pointing out to the staff about the lizard. He also said that half of the lizard was missing. The video clearly showed the half-eaten food, the restaurant menu cards and the embarrassment of the staff when the incident was brought to their notice.

Pankaj could be heard saying, “Muh se nikala hai yeh bite [I have taken this out from my mouth].. aadhi gayab hai [half of the lizard is missing], he was also asking the names of the restaurant staff.”