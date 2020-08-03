Minor girl commits suicide as parents did not buy smartphone for online classes

In a shocking incident, a minor girl has ended her life as her parents did not buy a smartphone for her to attend the online classes. The incident is reported from Poama village in Chhindwara district, 273 km south east of Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. But the incident came to light on Saturday only.

As per police, the father of the girl who is a farmer could not afford a smartphone for her classes.

“My daughter was enrolled for class 12 in her school this year. She wanted a smartphone for her online classes as her school is closed due to Coronavirus. We asked her to wait for some time. On Thursday, she had a fight with us over the smartphone. When we went away she consumed some poison. My younger daughter informed us about the incident. We took her to a hospital but she passed away”, said girl’s mother Shashi Yuvnati.