Nations most profitable Bobber bike JAWA Perak starts its delivery,A look at its features and specs

Classic Legends Pvt Ltd(Mahindra Group) has started delivery of its Jawa Perak motorcycle launched in November last year. The company has delivered the first bike to a customer in Hyderabad.The Jawa Perak bobber bike was introduced in 2018 along with the popular Jawa 42 and Jawa Classic. After which it was launched in November 2019. The company had targeted to deliver BS6 Jawa Perak from 1 April 2020 but its production was delayed due to Covid lockdown. The Jawa Perak is by far the cheapest factory-made (company-made) bobber bike in the country.

The Perak gets a 334 cc DOHC, 4 valve liquid-cooled BS6 engine. This engine generates power of 30 bhp and torque of 31 Nm. It gets a 6-speed transmission and the engine gives a mileage of 35 km per liter.The Perak gets disc brakes in front and rear wheels with dual channel ABS.

Coming to ride comfort,the Perak gets inverted telescopic forks at the front and 7-step adjustable mono-shock suspension at the rear. Disc brakes have been given in the front of the bike with 280 mm and 240 mm in the rear. The safety side is complete with dual-channel ABS.

The Perak is a complete bobber with a tanned leather cantilever uni-seat,rear mirror on handle bar, single-pod instrument cluster, new swingarms, round shape halogen headlamps, retro-theme tear-drop fuel tank and black wire spoke wheels.Perak also has a small fender and slash-cut exhaust pipe to give it a bobbed look.All these features combined gives the Java Perak a classic bobber bike look. At the same time, it is longer than Java Classic and Java 42. The Perak gets 18-inch front wheels and 17-inch rear wheels at the rear, with Pirelli tires. Java Classic and Java 42 comes with standard MRF tyres.

The Bobber-styled Java Perak has an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.94 lakh and was launched by the Czech brand Classic Legends (Mahindra Group). This bike can be booked for Rs 10,000. The company has also brought several attractive financing offers on this bike. Which includes 50% EMI and 100% financing for the first three months.