Pakistan’s Dawn news channel hacked, screen shows Happy Independence Day message with Indian flag : Watch Video

Islamabad : In another development, Pakistan’s leading TV news channel Dawn was on Sunday hacked by some unknown hackers.
Soon after it was hacked, an advertisement started running on the screen with the picture of an Indian tricolour. It had a message saying ‘Happy Independence Day’. Several photos and video of the channel’s screen was shared on social media by Twitter users.
Pakistan's Dawn Tv Channel was hacked and it started showing Indian Tri Colour Flag all of sudden…?????@sgurumurthy @ShefVaidya @[email protected] @RatanSharda55 @rajeev_mp @MajGenGDB pic.twitter.com/In4lvtauPC
— Adarsh Hegde (@adarshahgd) August 2, 2020
Dawn news channels of Pakistan hacked by Hackers https://t.co/vIrmd9Tvau
— News Jockey (@jockey_news) August 2, 2020
