Possible date of beginning of ‘Hijri New Year’ announced

The possible date of beginning of Hijri New year was announced. The possible date of beginning of Islamic new year was announced by the Sharjah Center for Astronomy and Space Science.

According to a post on the Sharjah News official Instagram account, the center said that Thursday (August 20) will be the beginning of the new Hijri year, which is a public holiday in the UAE.