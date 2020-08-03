Sibling sisters Malaika and Amrita sets goals on Raksha Bandhan day

The holy function of Raksha Bandhan has a broader scope for sibling sisters Malaika and Amrita. For them Raksha Bandhan is not a vow from a brother to save his sisters. A sister can also be a guiding star to her sister.

From being a caring sister to a best friend and even a brother, Malaika and Amrita are “everything to each other and words fall short to describe”.

Bollywood fashion statement Malaika Arora posted a throwback picture on her social media with her sister and actress Amrita Arora wishing everyone Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020. You can see Malaika wearing a gorgeous maroon silk kurta and added chunky antique jewellery to her look. On the other side, Amrita was looking elegant in an ethnic outfit with a pink dupatta and yellow statement bindi.