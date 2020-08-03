Sonia Gandhi bluffed educational qualification for Lok Sabha’s ‘Who’s Who’:BJP MP Subramanian Swamy

Former cabinet minister and BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has alleged that Congress president Sonia Gandhi has bluffed on her educational qualifications for the 17th Lok Sabha’s ‘Who’s Who’ publication.

Swamy has wrote a letter to the Lok Sabha speaker saying that Sonia Gandhi falsely stated that in 1965 she obtained a certificate in the English Language from the University of Cambridge.

He further requested the matter to be referred to the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha and said he would be happy to present evidence “so that she may be punished for this deliberate and repeated blatant falsehood about her academic qualifications”.

“It was urged that she will not repeat submitting this false information again and that hence I should be ‘large hearted’ to permit disposing of the case without seeking punishment for blatant lie. On this ground I agreed the case be disposed of,” he wrote in the letter.

The Rajya Sabha MP urged the Speaker to compare the Sonia Gandhi’s earlier filings in the “Who’s Who” for the 15th and the 16th Lok Sabha to find the difference.