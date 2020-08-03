Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death : Ambulance driver makes some shocking revelations

Mumbai : Amid the ongoing mysteries, theories, accusations and debates over Sushant Singh Rajput, an ambulance driver, who claims that he brought down the body of the 34-year-old actor, has reportedly made a shocking revelation.

In a recent interaction with a news channel, the ambulance driver, who carried the mortal remains of Sushant to the hospital made a few big revelations. He told that the body was already wrapped in a cloth before they could reach there and on reaching the spot they got Sushant’s mortal remains down on the ambulance’s stretcher.

Furthermore, he even added that earlier they were told that the mortal remains will be taken to Nanavati Hospital but then there were last-minute changes and then they were asked to go to the Cooper Hospital.

The Dean of Cooper Hospital, Dr Pinakin B. Gujjar dismissed all the allegations of foul play in the case and told that there is no foul play in the post-mortem of Sushant Singh Rajput. It is a government hospital which is why the post-mortem took place out there.