Another priest tested Covid-19 positive: Chief priest of Ayodhya Ram Temple sent on quarantine

Another priest of the Ayodhya Ram Temple has been tested Covid-19 positive. An assistant priest named Prem Kumar was tested coronavirus positive.

Earleir, the Chief Priest of Ayodhya Ram Temple, Acharya Satyendra Das has been sent to home quarantine . He was sent to home quarantine after his assistant Pradeep Das tested positive for Covid-19 three days back.

“As one of my assistants, Pradeep Das, tested Covid positive on July 30, the trust has asked me not to enter Ram temple premises for three days. I will not be performing bhoomi pujan as other priests have been engaged for that ceremony”, said Acharya Satyendra Das.

The development has come days ahead of the much-awaited bhoomi pujan ceremony on 5 August, for the construction of Ram mandir.