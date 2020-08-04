Coronavirus : Kerala records 1083 COVID-19 cases Today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has confirmed 962 new coronavirus positive cases on Tuesday.Among the new cases, 902 persons developed the disease through contact including 71 cases without an identified source of infection.

16 health workers developed the disease in the last 24 hours.

District wise list :

Thiruvananthapuram- 242

Ernakulam- 135

Malappuram- 131

Alappuzha- 126

Kozhikode- 97

Kasaragod- 91

Thrissur- 72

Palakkad- 50

Kannur- 37

Pathanamthitta- 32

Kollam- 30

Kottayam- 23

Wayanad- 17