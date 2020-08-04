Coronavirus : Popular singer Smitha and her husband test positive for Covid-19

Hyderabad : Noted Telugu singer Smitha has stated that she and her husband Shashank have tested positive for Covid-19.

“Mad mad day yesterday. Had some body pains which I thought was due to heavy workout but got tested to be on safe side. Shashank & I tested covid positive. Mostly asymptomatic. Waiting to kick Covid out, donate plasma & chill?? We Stayed Home Stayed Safe but Covid came home,” she tweeted.

Smitha says she and her husband are asymptomatic patients.

The noted singer is taking the plasma donation initiative forward and that is a commendable act.

Notably, Tollywood directors SS Rajamouli and Teja had also tested positive for coronavirus recently. The number of Tollywood celebrities testing positive for Covid-19 is rising by the day.