Coronavirus: Tripura CM Biplab Deb self-isolates after family members test positive for COVID19

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb is in self-isolation after two members of his family tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In a tweet posted late Monday night, the Chief Minister said other members had tested negative and that he was waiting on the results of his COVID-19 test.

Mr Deb further said that he had gone into self-isolation at his residence and that “all precautionary measures have been taken”.

“Two of my family members found COVID-19 positive. Other family members found negative. I have undergone COVID-19 test, result is yet to come. I am following self-isolation at my residence and all precautionary measures have been taken,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

“Praying for the speedy recovery of family members,” he added.

