Covid-19 Update: Chief Minister self-isolates after two family members test Covid-19 positive

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb said he was going into self-isolation after two of his family members tested positive. Deb said he was waiting for the results of his Covid-19 test.

Two of my family members found COVID-19 positive. Other family members found negative. I have undergone COVID-19 test, result is yet to come. I am following self-isolation at my residence and all precautionary measures have been taken. Praying for the speedy recovery of family members,” the Chief Minister tweeted.