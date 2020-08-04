DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Covid-19 Update: Chief Minister self-isolates after two family members test Covid-19 positive

Aug 4, 2020, 09:45 am IST

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb said he was going into self-isolation after two of his family members tested positive. Deb said he was waiting for the results of his Covid-19 test.

Biplav

Two of my family members found COVID-19 positive. Other family members found negative. I have undergone COVID-19 test, result is yet to come. I am following self-isolation at my residence and all precautionary measures have been taken. Praying for the speedy recovery of family members,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

Tags

Post Your Comments

Back to top button
Close