Covid-19 Updates: 227 recoveries in UAE

189 new cases of coronavirus cases has been reported in UAE in the last 24 hours along with 227 recoveries.The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has announced that 30,000 new Covid-19 tests were carried out in UAE in the last 24 hours. No new deaths were reported.

The total number of coronavirus cases has thus reached 61,352 in UAE while the recoveries has reached at 55,090. The death toll stood at 351.

Over 5.18 million tests have been conducted across the UAE till now. UAE has recorded 90% recovery rate, which is the highest in the world.