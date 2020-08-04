Covid-19 Updates: 299 new coronavirus cases in Bahrain

299 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in Bahrain along with 341 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Of the newly diagnosed cases 121 were among expatriate workers, 178 were contacts of active cases, and 1 was travel related. 3 deaths were also reported.

Thus the total number of confirmed cases in Bahrain has reached at 41835 . The total number of recoveries rised to 39,007. The death toll rose to 150. 7,656 Covid-19 tests were carried out on August 3.

There are currently 48 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 75 cases receiving treatment. 2,630 cases are stable out of a total of 2,678 active cases.