The total coronavirus cases in US has surpassed 4.7 million. The total cases has reached 4,711,323 as 46,321 new coronavirus were reported in the country. US has also added 532 deaths in the last 24 hours and thus the death toll has reached 155,366.

More than 18 million people worldwide have been infected with Covid-19 since the disease first appeared in China late last year. Around 680,000 have died.