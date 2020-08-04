Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate improved in India

52,050 new coronavirus cases has been reported in India in the last 24 hours along with 44,306 recoveries and 803 deaths. The recovery rate in the country has improved to 66.3%. India has one of the lowest Case Fatality Rate (CFR) at 2.09% as compared to the global average. In the last 24 hours, 6,61,892 samples have been tested.

The total cases in the country has reached at 18,55,745 and the death toll has reached at 38,938.Currently, 5,86,298 cases are active and 12,30,509 people have recovered from the disease.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with 4,41,228 cases and 15,576 deaths. Tamil Nadu comes in second with 257,613 cases and 4,132 deaths.