The total coronavirus cases has crossed 5 million in Latin American and the Caribbean regions. Brazil is the most worst hit country in this region which accounts more than half of the total cases. The death toll has reached more than 200,000 in the region.

Brazil has recorded 2.75 million infections and more than 94,000 deaths. The second worst affected country in the region is Peru with almost 429,00 cases and more than 19,600 deaths.

