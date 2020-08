The Delhi state government has banned the use of Hookah in public places. The ecision has been taken in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

“The use of Hookah (with and without tobacco i.e., herbal hookah, water pipes, and other hookah-like devices) in all public places including hotels, restaurants, eatery houses, bars, pubs; discotheques, etc. of the NCT of Delhi is strictly prohibited with immediate effect,” the order said.