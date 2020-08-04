Forex Market: Indian rupee slips down against UAE dirham, US dollar

On the forex market the domestic currency the Indian rupee has settled lower against the UAE dirham and US dollar.

At the Interbank forex market, the domestic currency opened weak at 75.13 and then later settled at 75.04 against the US dollar, down by 3 paise. The Indian rupee had settled at 75.01 against US dollar on Monday. The Indian rupee is trading at 20.44 against the UAE dirham.

The ‘Dollar index’, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.08% to 93.46.