Heavy rain in Mumbai: Local trains,bus services stopped

The normal life in Mumbai has devastated due to heavy rain. Local train service and bus service were stopped due the heavy rain and water logging. The Mumbai city has received 230 mm of rain int he last 10 hours.

The rain continued through the night led to waterlogging. Buses, shops and other structures are submerged in water.

The BEST bus services have been diverted on at least eight routes in various parts of the city and its suburbs. According to the BMC, trains of western line have completely stopped. The services on the harbour line have been facing disruption between Kurla and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

BMC has also appealed to all offices and other establishments, except emergency services, to remain shut today.