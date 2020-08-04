Japan PM ditches his style statement -the ‘Abeno mask’, Puts on a full mask

The Japan PM Shinzo Abe has at last abandoned his Covid time style statement the Abeno mask- mockingly named the thong mask. For all four months, a small white cloth constantly was seen clinging to the face of Japan’s prime minister, barely covering his mouth and nostrils. His critics even used the Abeno mask as a symbol to deride the Shinzo Abe government’s “inefficient” and “meager” measures to contain the contagion.

Shinzo Abe finally appeared in public wearing a full-sized mask causing a stir in Public and Politicians.

Asked by reporters why he suddenly gave up on a type of mask that he tried to push on every household in Japan, Abe said, “Because now I can get different masks at a shop.”He continued, “But this one, too, is a cloth mask. I want the public to wear a mask when going out and to cooperate with infection prevention measures.”

The Japanese Communist Party leader Akira Koike was not buying Abe’s excuse,” Different masks have been available at stores for quite some time,” Koike said. He also asked Abe to accept the foolishness of distributing cloth masks and show political maturity.

46.6 billion yen ($424 million) was the amount spend by Abe government for the support of ineffective and expensive Abeno masks.