Ram Gopal Varma announces his new film titled ‘Arnab, The News Prostitute’

Bollywood filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has announced his new film. The new film is titled ‘Arnab, The News Prostitute’.

“My film on him is titled “ARNAB” THE NEWS PROSTITUTE After extensively studying him I mulled on whether the tagline should be The News Pimp or The News Prostitute though both are relevant I finally settled on prostitute for its sound”, RGV tweeted.

“Was shocked to see #ArnabGoswami talking about Bollywood in such a horrible way ..He calls it the dirtiest industry ever with criminal connections, it’s full of Rapists, gangsters, sexual exploiters and what not?” Ram Gopal Varma tweeted.

I believe that #ArnabGoswami has no other agenda but to come across like the ultimate hero a Dabaangish Salman Khan, kind by making all the film industry biggies to run for cover and for that purpose he will MURDER TRUTH — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 3, 2020

Arnab Goswami has been particularly unsparing in his debates on Republic TV, getting celebrities such as Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, South actress Kasthuri Shankar, along with several other panelists to discuss about the nepotism in the film industry.