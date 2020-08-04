Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death : Bihar DGP mocks Mumbai police,says “They are the best police force in the universe”

Mumbai : Bihar Police DIG Gupteshwar Pandey mocked Mumbai Police over its way of conducting the probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

In an interview, Pandey was asked to react to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s statement that, “we would need to shut the Mumbai Police department if Bihar Police starts giving gyan (sermons) to Mumbai Police”.

Pandey began his reaction by saying that he is not interested in commenting on Raut’s statement and then started to mock the Mumbai Police.

“They are supreme, superb, the best police force in the universe. They are better than British Police, US Police, Canada Police, Mumbai Police is the best police force in the world”, said Pandey.

He then proceeded to sarcastically say that the best police force in the world has failed to reach to any conclusion in its Sushant Singh Rajput probe despite having spent 50 days on it.

Pandey also said that Rajput had no reason to hang himself.